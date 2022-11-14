MGO One Seven LLC Sells 474 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 219.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,853 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ LECO traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $148.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.69.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

