MGO One Seven LLC Sells 18,943 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,943 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,193,805. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.