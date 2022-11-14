MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.48. 51,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,982. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day moving average is $147.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

