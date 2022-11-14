MGO One Seven LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.45. 45,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,671. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.25.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

