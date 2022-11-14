MGO One Seven LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,732,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,228,000 after purchasing an additional 351,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.31. 6,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.69 and its 200-day moving average is $206.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

