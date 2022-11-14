MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $520.42. 88,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,501. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.00 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

