MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 222.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.4 %

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $170.17.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

