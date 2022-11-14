MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

STIP stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.22. 8,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,401. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.38.

