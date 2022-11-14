MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0314 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $4.41 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $6.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
