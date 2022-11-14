MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0314 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $4.41 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $6.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 431,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

