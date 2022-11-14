MFS Government Markets Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0209 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MGF opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGF. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 38,144 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

