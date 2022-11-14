MFS Government Markets Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0209 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:MGF opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
