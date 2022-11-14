Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $816,980.96 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total value of $816,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wah-Hui Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.3 %

MTD stock traded up $18.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,483.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,912. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,211.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,232.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

