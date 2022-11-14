Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,997 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.69% of Metropolitan Bank worth $12,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $5,988,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 549.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 55,434 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

Metropolitan Bank stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.15. The company had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,520. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.