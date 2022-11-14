Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,471.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,818,644. The stock has a market cap of $257.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $103.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average is $90.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.28.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

