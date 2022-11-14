Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Melcor Developments Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MODVF remained flat at $7.95 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. Melcor Developments has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.22.
Melcor Developments Company Profile
