Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MODVF remained flat at $7.95 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. Melcor Developments has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

