MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MEGEF opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

