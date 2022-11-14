MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MEGEF opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

About MEG Energy

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

