Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Raised by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 508,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 28,775 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 334,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

MDT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.35. 127,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,079,098. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $79.19 and a twelve month high of $120.10. The company has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

