McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Reduced by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 127.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $272.84 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

