Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.76. 8,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 232,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Materialise Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $617.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. Materialise had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 3.07%. Equities analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Materialise by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

