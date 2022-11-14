Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Benjamin T. Breland Sells 625 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.46. 89,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 10.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

