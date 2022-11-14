MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $66,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in MarketAxess by 250.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.80.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $283.30 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $422.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.21 and a 200-day moving average of $257.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.67.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.