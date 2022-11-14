Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the October 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Maris-Tech Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MTEK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. 450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,118. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Maris-Tech has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.
About Maris-Tech
