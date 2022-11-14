Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the October 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Maris-Tech Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. 450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,118. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Maris-Tech has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

