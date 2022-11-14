Marietta Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $1,718,558. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

