Marietta Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

LNT stock opened at $53.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.53%.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.