Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,448 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Boston Partners grew its position in Middleby by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,804,000 after purchasing an additional 469,311 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 91.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after acquiring an additional 330,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 9.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,918,000 after purchasing an additional 205,222 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,252,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Middleby by 638.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 219,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 189,438 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $141.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $201.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.