Marietta Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Whirlpool by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Whirlpool by 13.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $156.58 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.44.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

