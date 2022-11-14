Marietta Investment Partners LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $76,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 10.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ CGC opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.94. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canopy Growth Profile

CGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.