Marietta Investment Partners LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $76,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 10.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canopy Growth Trading Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ CGC opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.94. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
