Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,646,000 after purchasing an additional 382,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after buying an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,973,000 after buying an additional 125,091 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $441.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $664.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.