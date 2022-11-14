Marietta Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of PayPal by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in PayPal by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $90.56 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $215.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.02.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

