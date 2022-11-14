Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Insider Gregory A. Laberge Sells 1,257 Shares

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,194.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $327,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 1.5 %

MMI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.49. 134,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,919. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $58.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1,183.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

