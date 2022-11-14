MARBLEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $73.04 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00012434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $73.04 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.00584563 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.31 or 0.30448963 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,824 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,824 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.95765755 USD and is down -10.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,618,310.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

