Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Down 18.2% in October

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 41,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAQC remained flat at $10.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 95,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,949. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maquia Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 75.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 154.4% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

