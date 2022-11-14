Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 173.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MFC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

MFC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.71. 80,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,075,611. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $22.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

