Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Up 25.5% in October

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the October 15th total of 158,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 74,203 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Valueworks LLC raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 3,505,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $7.23 on Monday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter.

TUSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

