Maiar DEX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $987,868.79 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $247.51 million and $987,868.79 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,286.64 or 0.99984487 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010237 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00049946 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00042992 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022274 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00244405 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003871 USD and is down -5.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $90,110.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars.

