Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 16,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,009,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Magnite to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after buying an additional 1,633,560 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,790 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,591,000 after acquiring an additional 646,392 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,309,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,940,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

