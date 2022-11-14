Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 16,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,009,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Magnite to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.
Magnite Trading Down 5.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite
About Magnite
Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnite (MGNI)
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.