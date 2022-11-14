Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Position Cut by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Magna International were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 616.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Magna International by 1,609.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Magna International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Price Performance

MGA opened at $62.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 55.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.77.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

