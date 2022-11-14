Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the October 15th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.67. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,362. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

