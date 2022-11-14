Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 9,148 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,158,331 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 9,148 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.35% of Akamai Technologies worth $197,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.87.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.08. 14,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,666. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

