Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,935,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,700 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $222,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.29. 539,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,798,971. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

