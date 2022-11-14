Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 418,637 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,739,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 418,637 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $867,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 360.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 236,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 73.7% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.87. 115,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 103.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRP. Barclays decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

