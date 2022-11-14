Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 11,699 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,507,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 7.00% of BRP worth $338,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in BRP by 45.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.92.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOOO traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,290. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.58. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.39.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.39%.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.