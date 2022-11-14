Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,111,837 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,903,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,111,837 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $388,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth $12,960,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in BCE by 47.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,737,000 after buying an additional 4,501,302 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BCE by 42.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,875,000 after buying an additional 2,562,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BCE by 92.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,795,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,487,000 after buying an additional 1,825,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.19. 19,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.77. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

BCE Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Barclays decreased their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

