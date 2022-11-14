Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,381,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 89,934 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $199,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 70,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,425,978. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

