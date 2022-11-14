Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,113,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143,489 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.82% of Pembina Pipeline worth $357,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBA. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,463,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 18.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 248,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $34.92. 12,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,994. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.