Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,920,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial makes up 1.2% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 2.89% of Sun Life Financial worth $775,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

SLF traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.01. 15,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,320. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

SLF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

