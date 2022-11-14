Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $203.78 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,239,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,692 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $203,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3,829.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,506,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

