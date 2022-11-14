Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 345,784 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,680,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,784 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.19% of Fortis worth $268,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 27.6% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,116,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Fortis by 14.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 217,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 27,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Fortis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 100,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Trading Up 0.8 %

FTS traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.61. 30,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,503. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 78.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.