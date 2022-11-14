Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 30,757 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,960,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,757 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.11% of AbbVie worth $300,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,227. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.59. The company has a market capitalization of $270.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

