Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 186,134 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,134 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 0.7% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.61% of Stryker worth $459,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 307.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 117.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,106. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.49. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

