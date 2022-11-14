LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 178.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,783 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 1.9% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $15,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYB traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $88.11. 36,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,171. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

